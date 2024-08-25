Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.