Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.