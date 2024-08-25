Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $147.73 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.