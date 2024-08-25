Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JETS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 3.2 %
JETS opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $21.38.
U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.
