F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.21). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 383,228 shares traded.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.40.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Company Profile
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than F&C UK Real Estate Investments
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.