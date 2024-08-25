Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

RACE stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.94. 214,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $285.02 and a twelve month high of $484.26.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

