Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Lifted by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David Kennon Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 249,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ONEQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.48. 187,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,284. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.