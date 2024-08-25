Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 204,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 7.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.
About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III
Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.
