First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FBNC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

