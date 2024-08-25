First Merchants Corp Acquires 576 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

