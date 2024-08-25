First Merchants Corp Buys 241 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $381.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.88 and a 200 day moving average of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $423.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

