First Merchants Corp Takes $426,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $197.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

