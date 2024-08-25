First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

