First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) is POM Investment Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

POM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF comprises 5.9% of POM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. POM Investment Strategies LLC owned about 3.17% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,353,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 325,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDOW traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.91. 15,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

