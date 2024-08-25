First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.01. 1,926,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $60.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

