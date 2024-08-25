First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.20

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and traded as low as $34.50. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 116,860 shares trading hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 5.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $709.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
