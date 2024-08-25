First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.20

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and traded as low as $34.50. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 116,860 shares trading hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $709.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

