First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.61. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 2,391 shares trading hands.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at First US Bancshares

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

In related news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 5,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $50,540.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,883.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric H. Mabowitz sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $37,753.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,723 shares of company stock worth $132,859. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First US Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

