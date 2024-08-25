Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 2,428,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,019. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

