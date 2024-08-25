Flare Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $751.06 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,396,673,054 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01632115 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,382,086.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

