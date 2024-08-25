Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,056.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 14,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,473,391.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,704,489. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.