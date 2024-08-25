Fullcircle Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 405,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,490. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.81%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

