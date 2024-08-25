Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $272,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,191. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.