Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $295,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

