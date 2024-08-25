Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

