Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.86. 226,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,353. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,680 shares of company stock worth $15,581,792 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

