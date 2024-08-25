Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,680 shares of company stock worth $15,581,792. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $480.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.67. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.