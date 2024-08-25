Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

