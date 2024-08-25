Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.