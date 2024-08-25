Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stake Trimmed by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

GSBD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

