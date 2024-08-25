Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $479.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,849,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,670,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.08. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

