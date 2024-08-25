Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $3,928.15 or 0.06104016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $9,811.22 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.00248529 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars.
