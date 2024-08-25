Gravity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $318.96 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Gravity has a total market cap of $318.96 million and $25.12 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00245697 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04325931 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $29,560,632.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

