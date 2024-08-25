Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $105,641.20 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $105,641.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,086.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00558556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00266676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00072784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

