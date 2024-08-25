Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 111 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

