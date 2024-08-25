Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,311,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

GWRE traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 749,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.69 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $153.85.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

