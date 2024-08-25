Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading Up 25%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Guyana Goldstrike Stock Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Guyana Goldstrike

(Get Free Report)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Jupiter Copper Project. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guyana Goldstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guyana Goldstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.