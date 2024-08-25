GYEN (GYEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.41 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $10.41 million and $1,152.44 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

