GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 1,035 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $493,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,555,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total value of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,604,580. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.88. 5,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,244. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

