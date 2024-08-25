Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 11th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT.A opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.64 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

