Head to Head Survey: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR)

China Fruits (OTCMKTS:CHFR – Get Free Report) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer non-durables companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares China Fruits and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Fruits N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 11.05% 27.42% 19.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Fruits and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Fruits 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 4 4 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than China Fruits.

This table compares China Fruits and Vita Coco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Fruits N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $500.02 million 2.82 $46.63 million $0.92 27.05

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than China Fruits.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vita Coco beats China Fruits on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Fruits

China Fruits Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distributing fresh tangerine and other fresh fruits. It also sets up franchise retail stores for fresh fruits and other related products. The company was founded on January 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It also provides private label coconut water and oil to retailers. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

