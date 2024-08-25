Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0138 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE HL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

