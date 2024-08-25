Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.10

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.10 and traded as low as $74.44. Heineken shares last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 100 shares.
Heineken Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07.
About Heineken
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in brewing and selling beer and cider in the Netherlands and internationally. The company’s portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
