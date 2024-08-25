Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $240.13 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

