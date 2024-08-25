Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 3,818 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.50. 809,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

