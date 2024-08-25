Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Acquires 427 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,841. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

