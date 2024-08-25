Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 3.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,366,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period.

SCHR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. 1,031,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

