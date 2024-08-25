Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,080,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,833,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,403. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

