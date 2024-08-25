Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 119,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,413. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.