Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.38. 1,062,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,106. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

