Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4,296.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $34.21. 1,931,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,841. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

