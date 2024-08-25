Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $20,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

US Foods stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.78. 1,497,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

